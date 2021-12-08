Milwaukee bus shelter crash, man gets 2 years in prison

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that injured two people

Prosecutors said Bryan Brown, 22, fled the scene on foot after he hit the victims, a traffic signal a fire hydrant and a bus shelter.

The crash happened near Capitol and Fond du Lac on Oct. 9, 2019. A criminal complaint states he was driving eastbound when he lost control as another driver turned in front of him.

The complaint said Brown then drove on the sidewalk, hitting a traffic signal and fire hydrant. He continued eastbound, running over a 60-year-old man who was lying on the sidewalk, colliding with a Milwaukee County Transit System bus shelter and injured a 39-year-old man who was sitting inside.

Once Brown's vehicle stopped, he got out and fled the scene on foot. However, citizens who witnessed the crash followed Brown and returned him to the scene.

Crash scene near Capitol and Fond du Lac

The 60-year-old man that was struck on the sidewalk was found unconscious at the scene by emergency personnel and transported to Froedtert Hospital. He was taken into emergency surgery for severe head injuries and traumatic injuries to his body. At the time the criminal complaint was written, he was on life support in critical condition. The 39-year-old man struck in the bus shelter sustained lacerations and pain to his arm.

A review of Brown's DOT record showed he has a suspended driver's license. He was cited for operating while suspended on May 23, 2019, and found guilty of that offense on June 26, 2019, in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. His driving privileges in Wisconsin were suspended on the day of the crash.

Brown was charged with hit-and-run involving great bodily harm and injury by use of a vehicle. A third charge – knowingly operating while suspended – was dismissed.

In addition to prison time, Brown was sentenced to two years of extended supervision.