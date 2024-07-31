Milwaukee bus driver helps fallen, unconscious bicyclist

A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver is being hailed for her actions taken when she saw a fallen bicyclist in the road this past April.

According to MCTS officials, bus driver Yolanda H. was driving Route 24 on Forest Home Avenue in April when she saw the fallen bicyclist.

The bus driver stopped her bus and went to check on the bicyclist. When she discovered the cyclist was not moving, the bus driver ran back to her bus and called dispatch.

Bicyclist had fallen and was unconscious

Before emergency responders got to the scene, the bus driver positioned her bus to shield the fallen cyclist from traffic.

The cyclist got the medical attention necessary.