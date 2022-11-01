Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit

The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center.

More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together.

"Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but it will show how much we care about people," said one member. "We had several weeks of discussion, and then we finally made the decision that we were going to do the neighborhood bench."

The bench also has a plaque on it, recognizing the club's donation.