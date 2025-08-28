Milwaukee building fire near 13th and Holmes; 3 injured, total loss
MILWAUKEE - An apartment building on Milwaukee's south side was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning, Aug. 28.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th and Holmes around 1:30 a.m. The fire spread throughout the building, which is believed to be a total loss.
All occupants were able to evacuate the building with assistance from the Milwaukee Fire Department.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
One person sustained a broken ankle after jumping from a window, and two others suffered first-degree burns and smoke inhalation. All injured individuals are receiving treatment at local hospitals.
What's next:
The fire is currently under investigation. However, it does not appear to be suspicious.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.