Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee building fire near 13th and Holmes; 3 injured, total loss

By
Published  August 28, 2025 8:18am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

13th and Holmes, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee apartment building was damaged by a fire on Thursday, Aug. 28.
    • The fire spread throughout the building, which is believed to be a total loss.
    • All occupants were able to evacuate the building with assistance from the Milwaukee Fire Department.

MILWAUKEE - An apartment building on Milwaukee's south side was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning, Aug. 28. 

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th and Holmes around 1:30 a.m. The fire spread throughout the building, which is believed to be a total loss. 

All occupants were able to evacuate the building with assistance from the Milwaukee Fire Department. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

One person sustained a broken ankle after jumping from a window, and two others suffered first-degree burns and smoke inhalation.  All injured individuals are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

What's next:

The fire is currently under investigation. However, it does not appear to be suspicious. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

MilwaukeeNews