Milwaukee building fire near 13th and Holmes; 3 injured, total loss

An apartment building on Milwaukee's south side was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning, Aug. 28.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th and Holmes around 1:30 a.m. The fire spread throughout the building, which is believed to be a total loss.

All occupants were able to evacuate the building with assistance from the Milwaukee Fire Department.

One person sustained a broken ankle after jumping from a window, and two others suffered first-degree burns and smoke inhalation. All injured individuals are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

What's next:

The fire is currently under investigation. However, it does not appear to be suspicious.