Milwaukee Bucks new food, beverage menu at Fiserv Forum

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:06PM
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks are offering fans a new menu of food and beverage options at Fiserv Forum for the 2022-23 season.

Items on the new menu are below:

Beverage

  • As part of the Bucks’ new marketing partnership with Beechwood Sales & Service, new bars have been built at Fiserv Forum including the ULTRA Club on the Upper Concourse.
  • Other bars include The Still by Cutwater, Kona Bar and 12 Point Taproom featuring a wide variety of local craft beers. Cutwater will also have portable bars at Sections 110, 122 and 225.
  • Among the new beverage options available at Fiserv Forum are Michelob ULTRA, Budweiser, Bud Light, NÜTRL and Cutwater.
  • Select beers from Third Space, 3 Sheeps and Central Waters will also be available.
  • Casamigos will have a new space at Fiserv Forum on the Upper Concourse that will open later this season and feature a Casamigos Drink of the Game. The Drink of the Game will be available at the portable cocktail bar at Section 115 and any premium bar location beginning Oct. 22.

Food

  • The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill: New locations inside of Fiserv Forum at Sections 106, 116 and 221. The MECCA Burger Bars will serve burgers, chicken tenders and new Beyond Burgers at all locations.
  • The Cluckery: New locations at Sections 115 and 220.
  • Lumpia City: Locally owned Lumpia City will now have a location in Fiserv Forum at Section 209 serving fusion lumpia.
  • Taters Only: New stand at Section 207 serving loaded baked potatoes
  • All pizza stands will use a new recipe this season. The locations remain the same at Sections 108, 119, 224 and in Jockey Club.
  • The pizza stands at Sections 108, 119 and 224 will also offer a new Caesar salad.
  • Pulled pork mac & cheese will be served this season at Iron Grate BBQ at Section 122.
  • Klement’s will have its rotational hot dogs and brats at the Klement’s Test Kitchen at Section 209. The hot dogs and brats will rotate throughout the season.
  • The Laughing Taco will have a new Al Pastor taco, presented by Lucia, in Jockey Club.
  • Good Foods chunky guacamole will be served at The Laughing Taco and nacho stands.
  • A new Jack Daniel’s Combo Platter will be sold at the stand in the Potawatomi Club.
  • The upgraded suites' menu will feature a new dessert cart that includes cakesicles and cookies from Whisk Chick; cakes and cupcakes from Signature Sweets; caramelized nuts from FortuNuts; maple-flavored popcorns from Lush Popcorn; vegan and gluten-free cookies and bars from Bunnies Bites; and pints of ice cream from Cedar Crest Ice Cream. All businesses featured on the dessert cart are minority-owned Milwaukee-area businesses.
  • A Pan-Pacific menu will be available for suites that include Mongolian beef, sesame chicken and a tofu board.