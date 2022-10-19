Milwaukee Bucks new food, beverage menu at Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks are offering fans a new menu of food and beverage options at Fiserv Forum for the 2022-23 season.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Items on the new menu are below:

Beverage

Casamigos will have a new space at Fiserv Forum on the Upper Concourse that will open later this season and feature a Casamigos Drink of the Game. The Drink of the Game will be available at the portable cocktail bar at Section 115 and any premium bar location beginning Oct. 22.

Select beers from Third Space, 3 Sheeps and Central Waters will also be available.

Among the new beverage options available at Fiserv Forum are Michelob ULTRA, Budweiser, Bud Light, NÜTRL and Cutwater.

Other bars include The Still by Cutwater, Kona Bar and 12 Point Taproom featuring a wide variety of local craft beers. Cutwater will also have portable bars at Sections 110, 122 and 225.

As part of the Bucks’ new marketing partnership with Beechwood Sales & Service, new bars have been built at Fiserv Forum including the ULTRA Club on the Upper Concourse.

Food

The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill: New locations inside of Fiserv Forum at Sections 106, 116 and 221. The MECCA Burger Bars will serve burgers, chicken tenders and new Beyond Burgers at all locations.

The Cluckery: New locations at Sections 115 and 220.

Lumpia City: Locally owned Lumpia City will now have a location in Fiserv Forum at Section 209 serving fusion lumpia.

Taters Only: New stand at Section 207 serving loaded baked potatoes

All pizza stands will use a new recipe this season. The locations remain the same at Sections 108, 119, 224 and in Jockey Club.

The pizza stands at Sections 108, 119 and 224 will also offer a new Caesar salad.

Pulled pork mac & cheese will be served this season at Iron Grate BBQ at Section 122.

Klement’s will have its rotational hot dogs and brats at the Klement’s Test Kitchen at Section 209. The hot dogs and brats will rotate throughout the season.

The Laughing Taco will have a new Al Pastor taco, presented by Lucia, in Jockey Club.

Good Foods chunky guacamole will be served at The Laughing Taco and nacho stands.

A new Jack Daniel’s Combo Platter will be sold at the stand in the Potawatomi Club.

The upgraded suites' menu will feature a new dessert cart that includes cakesicles and cookies from Whisk Chick; cakes and cupcakes from Signature Sweets; caramelized nuts from FortuNuts; maple-flavored popcorns from Lush Popcorn; vegan and gluten-free cookies and bars from Bunnies Bites; and pints of ice cream from Cedar Crest Ice Cream. All businesses featured on the dessert cart are minority-owned Milwaukee-area businesses.