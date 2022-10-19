Milwaukee Bucks new food, beverage menu at Fiserv Forum
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks are offering fans a new menu of food and beverage options at Fiserv Forum for the 2022-23 season.
Items on the new menu are below:
Beverage
- As part of the Bucks’ new marketing partnership with Beechwood Sales & Service, new bars have been built at Fiserv Forum including the ULTRA Club on the Upper Concourse.
- Other bars include The Still by Cutwater, Kona Bar and 12 Point Taproom featuring a wide variety of local craft beers. Cutwater will also have portable bars at Sections 110, 122 and 225.
- Among the new beverage options available at Fiserv Forum are Michelob ULTRA, Budweiser, Bud Light, NÜTRL and Cutwater.
- Select beers from Third Space, 3 Sheeps and Central Waters will also be available.
- Casamigos will have a new space at Fiserv Forum on the Upper Concourse that will open later this season and feature a Casamigos Drink of the Game. The Drink of the Game will be available at the portable cocktail bar at Section 115 and any premium bar location beginning Oct. 22.
Food
- The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill: New locations inside of Fiserv Forum at Sections 106, 116 and 221. The MECCA Burger Bars will serve burgers, chicken tenders and new Beyond Burgers at all locations.
- The Cluckery: New locations at Sections 115 and 220.
- Lumpia City: Locally owned Lumpia City will now have a location in Fiserv Forum at Section 209 serving fusion lumpia.
- Taters Only: New stand at Section 207 serving loaded baked potatoes
- All pizza stands will use a new recipe this season. The locations remain the same at Sections 108, 119, 224 and in Jockey Club.
- The pizza stands at Sections 108, 119 and 224 will also offer a new Caesar salad.
- Pulled pork mac & cheese will be served this season at Iron Grate BBQ at Section 122.
- Klement’s will have its rotational hot dogs and brats at the Klement’s Test Kitchen at Section 209. The hot dogs and brats will rotate throughout the season.
- The Laughing Taco will have a new Al Pastor taco, presented by Lucia, in Jockey Club.
- Good Foods chunky guacamole will be served at The Laughing Taco and nacho stands.
- A new Jack Daniel’s Combo Platter will be sold at the stand in the Potawatomi Club.
- The upgraded suites' menu will feature a new dessert cart that includes cakesicles and cookies from Whisk Chick; cakes and cupcakes from Signature Sweets; caramelized nuts from FortuNuts; maple-flavored popcorns from Lush Popcorn; vegan and gluten-free cookies and bars from Bunnies Bites; and pints of ice cream from Cedar Crest Ice Cream. All businesses featured on the dessert cart are minority-owned Milwaukee-area businesses.
- A Pan-Pacific menu will be available for suites that include Mongolian beef, sesame chicken and a tofu board.