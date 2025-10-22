Milwaukee Bucks begin 2025-26 season at home against the Wizards

The Brief The Milwaukee Bucks open the season at home against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 22. Milwaukee finished 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. Tickets for all Bucks games at Fiserv Forum, including the season opener, are available at bucks.com/tickets.



The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, Oct. 22, when they host the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

What we know:

Milwaukee finished 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games a season ago.

The Bucks averaged 115.5 points per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.7% from deep last season.

Washington finished 18-64 overall and 13-39 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Wizards gave up 120.4 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

What you can do:

Tickets for all Bucks games at Fiserv Forum, including the season opener, are available at bucks.com/tickets.

New food, beverage and retail offerings for the 2025-26 Milwaukee Bucks season were unveiled on Monday.

New food

What we know:

The complete list of new items is below:

Mezzanine Club: New offerings in the Mezzanine Club include chicken al pastor tacos, chicken caprese sandwiches, Reuben sandwiches, loaded corn dogs, jumbo brats, loaded fries and a Cream City cheesesteak.

King’s Hawaiian: The Bucks will become the first NBA team to serve King’s Hawaiian pretzel bites, which will be available at the new stand outside Section 103.

Flourchild Pizza: Pizza stands at Sections 119 and 224 have whole pizzas in addition to pizza by the slice options. Flourchild Pizza will also add a garden salad and Caesar salad at Sections 108, 119 and 224.

Nathan’s Famous: Nathan’s Famous will provide its iconic hot dogs at concessions stands throughout Fiserv Forum.

Johnsonville: Jumbo brats will also be available at Johnsonville stands at Sections 118 and 223.

Mecca Burger Bar: New loaded fries will be available at Mecca Burger Bar locations at Sections 116 and 221.

Smokestack: The Smokestack stand at Section 122 will add a giant bone-in beef rib, available for the home opener on Wednesday, Oct. 22, and a limited number of marquee games.

Southside Market: The Southside Market at Section 207 will add loaded baked potatoes to its menu.

Bucks 2025-26 schedule

What we know:

Milwaukee’s regular season schedule features 22 weekend games at Fiserv Forum (Friday, Saturday or Sunday). The Bucks will play five Sunday matinees at Fiserv Forum with a 2:30 p.m. tipoff time, including matchups against the Houston Rockets (Nov. 9), Indiana Pacers (March 15) and LA Clippers (March 29). Weekend games at Fiserv Forum will tip off on Saturday, Nov. 1, against the Sacramento Kings.

