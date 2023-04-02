Milwaukee Bucks Autism Acceptance Night; sensory-friendly game

The Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate Autism Acceptance Night this Sunday, April 2, when the team hosts the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

To make the in-game experience more sensory-inclusive, the Bucks will make several modifications throughout the game. A lower decibel level will be used for sound, no strobing lights will be used, the lights will remain on for the duration of the game, and any potentially triggering elements will be announced by the in-game hosts. A third sensory room will be added in the North Suite on Sunday, in addition to the two sensory rooms already located outside Sections 109 and 212 at Fiserv Forum.

According to a news release, the Bucks will also share video spotlights throughout Sunday’s game, which will include an interview with Bucks forward Joe Ingles and his wife Renae, an overview of the sensory rooms at Fiserv Forum and an informative piece about what it’s like to be on the spectrum. Additionally, a resource fair will be set up outside Section 201 with organizations focused on educating the public and supporting those who are on the spectrum or require sensory modifications.

Sunday’s game will also feature a unique Autism Acceptance t-shirt available for purchase outside Section 201, with all proceeds from the sale of the t-shirts benefiting Kulture City.

Tickets are available for Autism Acceptance Night and can be purchased at bucks.com/single.



