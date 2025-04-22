Bublr Bikes announces Milwaukee network expansion, Veolia partnership

The Brief Bublr Bikes announced a new partnership to expand its bike share network. According to the company's website, Bublr has more than 100 stations across Greater Milwaukee.



Bublr Bikes on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Veolia to expand its bike share network across Milwaukee.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Bublr Bikes said the partnership will further its mission to deliver sustainable access to bike sharing across the city. Specifically, it has a mission to increase density downtown and add 500 e-bikes to its fleet.

Veolia will sponsor three new stations, including one at Plankinton and Michigan. Bublr said Veolia is also sponsoring 12 e-bikes and 24 standard pedal bikes.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, along with executives with Bublr and Veolia, delivered remarks on the new partnership and network expansion.

According to Bublr's website, the company has more than 100 stations across Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and West Allis. Bublr's Laura Bolger said the company has a goal of adding 100 stations across the city this year,