Milwaukee police: Brownstone shooting suspect arrested

Milwaukee police on Friday, Oct. 28 said Jordan Tate – wanted for the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in February – has been arrested after months on the run.

A warrant was issued for Tate's arrest on Feb. 28, court records show, and he later appeared on Wisconsin's Most Wanted. He is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, and two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury.

Tucker, 31, died from multiple gunshot wounds. The other victims were both 23-year-old Milwaukee men who suffered a single gunshot wound each.

According to a criminal complaint, employees said a man was turned away as the lounge has a minimum age policy after 9 p.m. The employee told investigators Tate became belligerent. As security began to escort him out, Tate pulled out a gun and started to shoot.

Tate's girlfriend told police the two were going to Brownstone that night, but were turned away. The woman said as she was back at her car to leave, she heard the gunfire. The woman also identified Tate in surveillance video.

Krystal Tucker (Photo provided by family)

Court filings say surveillance video from the bar shows Tate being pushed from the lounge, pulls out a gun and fires it multiple times into the doorway.