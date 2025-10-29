article

Milwaukee can say "Happy Birthday" to "Happy Days" star Henry Winkler on Thursday with a public 80th birthday bash planned for the actor at the Bronze Fonz statue downtown.

Happy Birthday, Henry!

What you can do:

The free event will take place on the Milwaukee Riverwalk at Wells Street at 2 p.m. There will be a balloon arch and party hat on the Bronze Fonz for people to take photos, an interactive community board, a "Happy Birthday" sing-along and giveaways like t-shirts and cupcakes.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson will also issue an official proclamation, declaring the day as "Henry Winkler Day" in Milwaukee. After the proclamation, catch a video message from Winkler himself.

Winkler shared his gratitude for Milwaukee, which he called his "adopted home for years," in a statement ahead of the event: "I was honored in 2008 when the City dedicated a statue in my honor. My love for the city has never waned, and I’m again honored that the city will be celebrating my milestone birthday on Oct. 30 and that my bronze likeness will be participating in the party, but unfortunately, I’m now on a sugar-free diet…so no cake!"

The Bronze Fonz

The backstory:

Artist Gerald P. Sawyer created the Bronze Fonz statue, which was dedicated in 2008 and has become one of Milwaukee’s most recognizable landmarks and a highlight of the Milwaukee Theater District and RiverWalk.

Henry Winkler became a household name as Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli on "Happy Days" (1974–1984). His career spans nearly five decades, including an Emmy-winning role in HBO’s "Barry," acclaimed turns in "Arrested Development," "Parks and Recreation," and "Children’s Hospital," and authorship of more than 30 children’s books, including the Hank Zipzer series inspired by his experience with dyslexia.

Winkler has visited Milwaukee several times, including the 2008 statue dedication and its 10th anniversary celebration in 2018.