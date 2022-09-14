Milwaukee bridge death; Attorney for victim speaks, next legal steps

The attorney for the family of a 77-year-old Rhode Island man who fell to his death from an open Milwaukee bridge Aug. 15 held a news conference on Wednesday morning, Sept. 14 to talk about the next legal steps in the case.

Richard Dujardin was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue bridge when it started open. He was hard of hearing and tried to grab on the bridge's side rail – but fell 71 feet.

Rose Marie and Richard Dujardin

Dujardin's children and wife met with the Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday, Aug. 17. After the meeting, they said they feel confident that police will get to the bottom of what happened.

"We call this in my line of work a "never event." Something like this should never ever, ever happen -- a bridge getting raised when a pedestrian in plain site is on it and hasn't cleared -- and the gates have already come down behind him, and the bells have stopped ringing," said attorney Jay Urban. "Some people have called this a freak accident, something like that. This is a tragedy waiting to happen on any one of these bridges that rises."

Urban stressed he is trying to get all the information he can about the investigation into the death. He is asking residents and others for eyewitness and security videos, and information about the city’s bridge system and operations.

"Every day that there is not an independent investigation is like another injury," Urban said. "That is the thing about these cases -- is that, the tragedy happens once, and you have no closure because there's no certainty that there's going to be a root cause analysis."

Drawbridge operations

The Milwaukee DPW said it operates 20 bridges as required by U.S. Coast Guard. Ten of those bridges are controlled by an operator who is stationed at a remote location, a practice that the DPW said has been in effect for decades.

"Bridge houses" are responsible for controlling multiple bridges, the DPW said – only one of which is supposed to be moving at a time. The operator uses a real-time video feed to inspect each bridge before, during and after a bridge's opening.

Death of elderly man under investigation at Kilbourn bridge in Milwaukee

The DPW said the Water Street bridge house operates the Kilbourn bridge and others. The opening sequence for the Kilbourn bridge is the horns sound for marine traffic, then the bells sound for vehicular and pedestrian traffic, then lights flash and traffic gates go down – and finally the bridge opens.

