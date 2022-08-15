Man's death investigated, Milwaukee's Kilbourn Avenue bridge

A 77-year-old man is dead after an incident at the Kilbourn Avenue bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, Aug. 15.

Right around noon on Monday, several witnesses say they saw an older man trying to cross the bridge – even though the barrier was down.

A woman who dialed 911 told FOX6 News she saw the man get maybe a third of the way down before realizing he was not going to make it. The woman said the man held onto the side railing as the bridge opened vertically. She estimated the man held on for three minutes, dangled for another minutes, and then fell about 25 feet to the sidewalk below.

Another witness said she saw police on the scene before the bridge even came back down. Once it did, the focus turned immediately to the victim.

"I noticed that he was giving CPR to somebody, and I saw him doing the pumping. And then I saw him stop, and I thought, 'Wow. I don't think this is good. It looks like this person may have passed," said Paula Lee, witness.

It is unknown whether a public works employee was staffing one of two towers at the bridge site.

An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16.

This is a developing story.