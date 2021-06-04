Milwaukee Brewfest returns to lakefront

Milwaukee Brewfest will return to the city's lakefront at McKinley Park on Saturday, July 31. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The celebration will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. admission for VIP ticket holders. General admission is $65 in advance, $75 at the gate. VIP tickets are $85 in advance, $95 at the gate.

Organizers anticipate there will be limited tickets compared to past events.

To purchase tickets and to find updated information about admission requirements, visit milwaukeebrewfest.com.

In recognition of the unique circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be some changes this year. Organizers continue to work with Milwaukee County Parks to determine the safest way to proceed while still offering the event.

