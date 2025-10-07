Brewers announce NLDS Game 3 watch party at Davidson Park

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a 2-0 start in the National League Division Series. There will be a free outdoor watch party at Davidson Park for Game 3. Fans can watch and score Brewers swag for Game 4, if necessary, at multiple bars.



The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a 2-0 start in the National League Division Series, and the team has plans to keep the fun going for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Game 3 watch party

What you can do:

There will be a free outdoor watch party for Game 3 at Davidson Park on the Harley-Davidson campus, off 38th and Highland. It includes a 135-inch TV to watch the game, plus local food trucks, tailgate games and more.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Bernie Brewer, Barrelman, the Famous Racing Sausages and 4-1-Force will be onsite for fun and photos as well.

Where to watch Game 4 (if necessary)?

What you can do:

Game 4, if necessary, will also be played in Chicago. Fans can watch at a number of sports bars throughout Wisconsin, including:

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard: One Brewers Way, Milwaukee

Jordan’s Big 10 Pub: 1330 Regent St., Madison

Fox Harbor: 348 S. Washington St., Green Bay

Waterfront Warehouse: 3322 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha

Howies on La Crosse: 1128 La Crosse St., La Crosse

Our Bar: 433 E. Main St., Waupun

The Fat Seagull: 807 Quay St., Manitowoc

The Brewers said fan giveaways and swag will be available at each location on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans who watch at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will also see appearances from Brewers mascots throughout the game.

