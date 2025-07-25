Milwaukee Brewers sign infielder Andrew Fischer

article

The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to terms with University of Tennessee infielder Andrew Fischer. The signing was announced Friday by Vice President of Amateur Acquisition Tod Johnson. Fischer began his collegiate career at Duke University, where he set the Blue Devils single-season freshman home run record.



The Milwaukee Brewers announced Friday that they have signed University of Tennessee infielder Andrew Fischer, the No. 20 overall selection in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

About Andrew Fischer

The backstory:

Fischer, 21, batted .341/.497/.760 (74-for-217) with 16 doubles, 25 HR, 65 RBI and 70 runs for Tennessee as junior in 2025, reaching base in all 65 games he played. He led the SEC in HR (25) and ranked among leaders in slugging percentage (2nd, .760), on-base percentage (2nd, .497), OPS (2nd, 1.257), runs (5th, 70) and RBI (9th, 65).



The left-handed hitter was named First Team All-American by Baseball America, D1 Baseball and the American Baseball Coaches Association and was a 2025 All-SEC First Team selection.



Fischer began his collegiate career at Duke University, where he set the Blue Devils single-season freshman home run record, batting .289/.404/.595 (50-for-173) with 12 doubles, 4 triples, 11 HR, 33 RBI and 38 runs in 47 games. He transferred to the University of Mississippi for his sophomore season where he paced the Rebels in homers (20), hits (59), RBI (57) and total bases (133), batting .285/.397/.643 (59-for-207) to earn Second Team All-SEC honors.

He transferred to Tennessee for 2025 and posted the second-most home runs in a single season in school history (25) behind only current Angels infielder Christian Moore, who hit 34 HR in 2024.

Additional players signed

What we know:

Additionally, the Brewers announced the signings of the following players from their 2025 First-Year Player Draft class: LHP JD Thompson (Round 2), LHP Frank Cairone (Round 2 Supplemental), RHP Jacob Morrison (Round 3), RHP Joshua Flores (Round 4), RHP Sean Episcope (Round 5), SS Daniel Dickinson (Round 6), OF Josiah Ragsdale (Round 7), RHP Hayden Vucinovich (Round 8), LHP Andrew Healy (Round 9), RHP Braylon Owens (Round 10) and C Rylan Mills (Round 18).

Milwaukee also has signed the following non-drafted free agents: RHP Jarrette Bonet, RHP Thomas Conrad, C/OF Malachai Halterman, RHP Caleb Nieman, RHP Peyton Niksch and RHP Tanner Perry.