Brewers national anthem, Brew Crew applications open

The Milwaukee Brewers have now opened applications for both the Brew Crew and national anthem performers.

Brew Crew

Members of the Brew Crew play an integral role in the fan experience at Brewers home games, with job duties that directly impact other fans and their enjoyment of games. One of the most important responsibilities of selected applicants is a genuine enthusiasm and love for the game.

Duties may include staffing interactive areas throughout the ballpark, assisting with between-innings promotions, representing the Brew Crew for appearances of the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages on game days and non-game days, and, of course, entertaining and interacting with Brewers fans.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age, live in the Milwaukee area year-round and have reliable transportation in order to be considered for a spot on the Brew Crew. Candidates must also be able to commit to a minimum of 30 Brewers home games during the 2022 regular season.

Applications are now being accepted through Feb. 1. For complete information, including the full job description and audition details, visit the Brewers' website.

National anthem

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis but those interested are encouraged to get their audition video in early. Performers are also provided with four complimentary tickets to the game.

To apply, create a link to your audition video. The anthem should be no longer than 1 minute and 30 seconds in length. The anthem must be performed in its traditional form – no customized versions. Then, submit the video link online at brewers.com/anthem.

Large groups interested in performing the national anthem should contact the Brewers' Group Sales department at 414-902-GRPS (4777).

