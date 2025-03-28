Milwaukee Brewers home opener; what you need to know

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers host the Kansas City Royals in the home opener on Monday, March 31. Fans will notice several remembrances for Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker, who passed away in January. The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.



The Milwaukee Brewers return to American Family Field for the 2025 home opener against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, March 31. You can watch the game only on FOX6 – and the first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

Brewers home opener

What we know:

The Crew will return to Milwaukee for the first time since the loss of Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker, who passed away in January. A news release says the 2025 home opener will include several remembrances including Ueck’s signature across the outfield grass, a moment of silence and the Milwaukee debut of the Uecker jersey patch on all on-field personnel jerseys.

Ticket availability

Three hundred tickets were released this morning for general sale. Other than this small allotment, only limited Standing Room Only tickets remain. For more information, visit brewers.com/OpeningDay.

Tickets are available at brewers.com/Tickets, 1-800-933-7890 or the American Family Field Box Office. Fans should download the MLB Ballpark app to access game tickets, parking passes and numerous other American Family Field information and entertainment features.

Parking lots and gates

Parking lots will open at 10:10 a.m. (three hours prior to game time) and ballpark gates will open at 11:10 a.m. (two hours prior to game time). Parking ambassadors will be onsite to assist guests with activating their parking sessions.

Giveaway

All fans will receive a 2025 Milwaukee Brewers Magnet Schedule.

Pregame ceremonies

Timeline:

National Anthem (takes place approx. 12:57 p.m.): Milwaukee-based singer and songwriter Allison Mahal will perform the National Anthem for the 2025 Home Opener with Valkyrie, a bald eagle from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, on field. A giant American flag will also be unfurled across the outfield of American Family Field and held by Brewers Season Seat Members.



Ceremonial First Pitch (takes place approx. 1:02 p.m.): The 2025 Home Opener Ceremonial First Pitches will be thrown by Karl Simandl, representing the Wounded Warrior Project, and Dr. Kent Botsford, of the ALS Association. Both causes were supported by the late Brewers Broadcaster, Bob Uecker, and are now supported by the Uecker Family and Brewers in his memory.

Again, the first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

Roof report

What you can do:

For game day roof status and weather report, visit brewers.com/Roof or call the American Family Field Roof Hotline at 414-902-4636.