Brewers Fan Appreciation Night celebrates the crew behind the Crew

The Brief Saturday was Fan Appreciation Night at American Family Field as the Brewers faced the Mets. Though the event was meant for the home team, the Brew Crew did not leave anyone out. Milwaukee won 6-0 to clinch the series.



The Milwaukee Brewers raised a glass to their loyal fans on Saturday as they wind down the regular season and push toward the postseason.

There's no question that a Brewers party always starts with a proper tailgate.

"We got some bratwurst, and we smoked some pork yesterday, so that’s on, and we’re going to do Cubano sandwiches," said Tim Wildt.

Fans hoped to cook up some good luck, too. They packed the parking lots at American Family Field hours ahead of first pitch against the New York Mets.

Brewers fans tailgate on Fan Appreciation Night

"This is Milwaukee tailgating. We came here two hours early just to sit down and have a sandwich and a drink," said Tom Finiak.

During the club's final regular-season series, postseason anticipation was brewing everywhere. And what better way to celebrate what's already been a special year than dedicating it to the team behind the team on Fan Appreciation Night?

"They are giving away a Bernie (Brewer) snow globe, and I believe vouchers for next year," Finiak said.

"I am a New York Mets fan, I am very appreciative of the Milwaukee Brewers for this," said Andrew Stein.

It was a celebration of a game made possible by those who pay to see it.

"I think this is my favorite thing about a Brewers game, is bringing people together. It’s not just a baseball game as much as it’s an experience," said David Weske.