'Brewers Express:' Milwaukee-to-Chicago Amtrak rolls out for Game 3

article

The Brief The "Brewers Express" Amtrak train will depart from Milwaukee on Wednesday. Amtrak Hiawatha Train 332 has been decked out to support the Brew Crew. First pitch at Wrigley Field is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday.



The "Brewers Express" Amtrak train will depart from Milwaukee Intermodal Station on Wednesday morning ahead of the team's next postseason game – in Chicago against the Cubs.

When does the ‘Brewers Express’ leave?

Timeline:

Amtrak Hiawatha Train 332, which has been decked out to support the Crew, will depart from Milwaukee Intermodal Station at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8. A second stop will be made at the Milwaukee Airport Railroad Station.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

First pitch at Wrigley Field is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dig deeper:

At Milwaukee Intermodal Station, fans can board the train surrounded by the Famous Racing Sausages and Brewers 4-1-Force. There will be onsite Brewers giveaways and bratwursts for the first 300 train-riding fans.

Related article

The train will pick up Bernie Brewer and Barrelman at the Milwaukee Airport Railroad Station, where it will also pick up more Brewers fans. Fans boarding at the airport will also enjoy Brewers giveaways as they wait to board.

Amtrak Hiawatha 332 will then continue to Chicago Union Station with its normally planned stops along the way.

How to get on the ‘Brewers Express’

What you can do:

Each car of the "Brewers Express" train will be decorated in Brewers blue and yellow as fans cross the border into Illinois. The Hiawatha runs five daily trains between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Fans can book their train tickets at on the Amtrak Hiawatha website. Fans will still need a game ticket to enter Wrigley Field. To stay up to date on the postseason, visit the Brewers' website.

Brewers-Cubs

Big picture view:

Brewers fans have always traveled in high numbers to cheer on the Crew in Chicago, the team said, whether it’s a regular-season contest or an occasion like the 2018 Division Tiebreaker game.

A Milwaukee win on Wednesday would complete a postseason sweep of the division rival Cubs and send the Brewers to their first National League Championship Series since 2018.