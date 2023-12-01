Milwaukee Brewers Clubhouse Sale, up to 80% off items

The Milwaukee Brewers Annual Clubhouse Sale opened Friday, Dec. 1 in the American Family Field visiting clubhouse.

It will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sale features up to 80% off merchandise, apparel and game-used memorabilia.

"It’s a great opportunity for fans that maybe didn’t have the time to come into our stores during games to experience and see what they might’ve seen when they were last at the ballpark," said Shaun Marefka, Brewers senior director of merchandising and retail.

With every purchase of $100 or more, fans will receive their choice of a complimentary Brewers tumbler or water bottle while supplies last.

The event is cashless; admission and parking are free. Fans can enter through the left-field entrance and follow the posted signs to the visiting clubhouse, which is located on the service level.

Also during the sale, and extending through Sunday, kids can eat free at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard with a purchase of an entrée.