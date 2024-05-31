Brewers' Yelich, Turang surprise Milwaukee Pick 'n Save shoppers

Shoppers at one Milwaukee grocery store got a big-league surprise on Friday, May 31.

Brewers teammates Christian Yelich and Brice Turang were at the Pick 'n Save near 76th and Good Hope. Not only did they bag groceries, they paid for everything in the cart.

"It's cool," said Turang. "The people of Milwaukee show out to our games, they support us, so it's giving back to the people that support us."

Friday's surprise was part of the Brewers' annual "Kindness in Milwaukee" initiative. Players, coaches and front office staff go beyond the diamond to surprise people and nonprofit organizations around southeast Wisconsin with random acts of kindness.