Tap Takeover: Brewers players, alumni jumping behind bar

The Milwaukee Brewers and special guests are taking over beer taps throughout the season starting Saturday, May 13.

Fans will see Brewers players, alumni and special guests behind the bar serving up drinks and conversations.

The experience starts Saturday at J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard, the new working brewery and restaurant at American Family Field, at 4:40 p.m.

Corbin Burnes (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The starting lineup for Tap Takeover includes Brewers pitcher Peter Strzelecki, alumnus and broadcaster Tim Dillard, and the Italian Racing Sausage. The crew will be behind the bar from 4:40 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.

Future Tap Takeovers will be scheduled for June 20, July 24, Aug. 26 and Sept. 15. Tickets are available through the team's website and the American Family Field Box Office at 1-800-933-7890.