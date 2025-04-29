Milwaukee Brewers: $5 Flash Sale on select game tickets
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are offering fans a limited opportunity to save on tickets when the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox.
What we know:
The $5 Flash Sale includes tickets priced at $5 for select seats in the Loge and Terrace Level sections. Fans can upgrade their tickets to Field Level for $15.
The $5 Flash Sale will start on Tuesday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and run through Thursday, May 1 until 11:59 p.m. (or until inventory is exhausted) exclusively online at brewers.com/Flash.
The $5 Flash Sale includes tickets for May 5-6 vs. Houston Astros, May 19-20 vs. Baltimore Orioles and May 27 vs. Boston Red Sox.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
There is a limit of eight tickets per person per game and that inventory is available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
What you can do:
For complete details and to purchase tickets, visit brewers.com/Flash.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers.