Milwaukee Brewers: $5 Flash Sale on select game tickets

The Brief The Brewers are offering fans a limited opportunity to save on tickets when the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox. The $5 Flash Sale will start on Tuesday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and run through Thursday, May 1 until 11:59 p.m There is a limit of eight tickets per person per game and that inventory is available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.



What we know:

The $5 Flash Sale includes tickets priced at $5 for select seats in the Loge and Terrace Level sections. Fans can upgrade their tickets to Field Level for $15.



The $5 Flash Sale will start on Tuesday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and run through Thursday, May 1 until 11:59 p.m. (or until inventory is exhausted) exclusively online at brewers.com/Flash.



The $5 Flash Sale includes tickets for May 5-6 vs. Houston Astros, May 19-20 vs. Baltimore Orioles and May 27 vs. Boston Red Sox.

What you can do:

For complete details and to purchase tickets, visit brewers.com/Flash.