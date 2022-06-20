Milwaukee BP free gas giveaway ‘a blessing’

The national average for a gallon of gas just dropped below $5, but at one Milwaukee gas station, the price was free on Monday, June 20.

"It is a blessing in this time we are living in, this pandemic," said a customer. "It's a blessing. People need this gas."

Drivers were able to fill up their tanks up to $50 per person at the BP at 8th and Atkinson.

The cost was covered by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

FOX6 News spoke with drivers who said the rise in gas prices has really taken a toll, and they were grateful for the goodwill.

"My money's been a little short cuz of the gas prices, I ain't gonna lie, but I definitely appreciated the $50 today," said a customer. "These gas prices are just super high, and I just appreciate the gas today."

This was the same gas station that had a gas giveaway back on June 11 hosted by a Milwaukee church.