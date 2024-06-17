Milwaukee boy hit by car; family grieves, pleads with community

Loved ones are remembering a little boy killed at Milwaukee's McGovern Park on Sunday, June 16. The child was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot as the boy was heading to a Father's Day party.

At 32nd and Lloyd, prayer brings comfort to a family in the grips of sorrow. Family members are recalling the short life of Marquell Roby-Holmes.

Marquell Roby-Holmes

"We never in a million years thought something like this would happen," said Michael Roby, Marquell's uncle.

"He was getting out of the car, everyone was exiting the car. As Quell was getting out, the lady was speeding into the park," said Salena Day, cousin.

"He took about two steps, ran my baby over, then went back and ran my baby over," said Marquita Roby, mother.

The 4-year-old boy was with family for a Father's Day celebration. Surveillance video shows the aftermath. The same cries were heard a day later at a vigil for the little boy.

Boy struck by vehicle at McGovern Park, Milwaukee

"Quell was one of those special kids who would brighten a room no matter who he was around," Michael Roby said. "He always kept people cheered up. Always."

Thought that joy is lost, the family is leaning on each other looking for some peace – and asking a city to pay attention so more tragedies like this do not happen.

"If you’re a mother and you’ve got children, keep them close to you. Keep an eye on them," Michael Roby said. "If you see children around, please slow down, please slow down."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Meanwhile, FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office with questions about the car driver. We have not heard back.