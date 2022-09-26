Milwaukee boy fatally shot; gun unintenionally discharged

article

Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old boy got his hands on a firearm, and it unintentionally discharged, striking and killing him on Saturday, Sept. 24.

This happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday at a residence near 43rd and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee.

Officials say the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. He died at the hospital.

A 33-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for leaving an unattended firearm. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee police would like to remind the public to secure any firearm with a gunlock – and store it out of the reach of children.