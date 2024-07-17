Milwaukee bodycam video release policy; police union dismisses lawsuit

After Columbus, Ohio police fatally shot a man on Milwaukee's north side on Tuesday, July 16, the Columbus Division of Police released body camera video within hours of the shooting. You could see that kind of video from Milwaukee police a lot sooner.

RIght now, the Milwaukee Police Department releases edited video of "critical incidents" within 45 days. A new policy would require police, in most cases, to release the video to family of people hurt within 48 hours. The public would get it in 15 days.

Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman supports the policy. However, the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) sued. That policy has been caught up in litigation until now.

In a letter dated Tuesday, July 16, the MPA said it is dropping its lawsuit – and the new video release policy will likely take effect "in the near future." The MPA still believes the video release policy is flawed and will compromise investigations.

The police union may begin advising officers to delay making statements until they get a chance to review the video as well.