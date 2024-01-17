Milwaukee Boat Show starts Friday, hundreds on display

The Milwaukee Boat Show starts at State Fair Park on Friday, Jan. 19.

More than 200 boats are being put in place at the Expo Center. Pontoons, ski boats, luxury boats, fishing boats and more are all part of the show.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"All these dealers are working really hard, getting all these boats in, kind of like a big jigsaw puzzle," said Ben Nielsen, the show's manager. "Everything is getting put together. We are getting close, we are getting to the end here."

The show runs Friday through Sunday, Jan. 21. After closing on Monday and Tuesday, it picks up again Wednesday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 28.