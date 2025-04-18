The Brief A boat was abandoned along Milwaukee's lakefront more than six months ago. Milwaukee County has now been deemed responsible for the boat's removal. The county plans to act fast and intends to be paid back for the effort.



An abandoned boat that washed ashore more than six months ago has almost become an unofficial Milwaukee landmark, but it may not be around much longer.

Abandoned boat

The backstory:

There was a lot of confusion surrounding which municipality or agency was responsible for the boat, "Deep Thought," after it washed ashore just south of Bradford Beach in October.

The owners, from Mississippi, skipped town after the boat ran out of gas and got stuck in the sand. Efforts to dislodge the boat have been ongoing, with thousands of dollars already spent.

"Deep Thought" boat abandoned at Milwaukee lakefront (October 2024)

Days are numbered

What's next:

The boat's removal was ultimately determined to be Milwaukee County's responsibility. Now, the county's goal is to have it removed as soon as next week – and to be paid back for its removal.

"I walk down the street, my neighbors are asking me, ‘What are we going to do with the boat?’" said Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman, who chairs the board's parks and culture committee. "It's really become a number one news item that most people are concerned about."

Wasserman said it's time for the abandoned boat to go. It has gotten a lot of attention and even a few makeovers since it washed ashore in October.

"Deep Thought" boat abandoned at Milwaukee lakefront

"It's becoming a real danger for everybody involved," he said.

The county expects to have more information on who will remove the boat on Monday.

Who's on the hook?

Dig deeper:

The boat's previous owners live in Michigan and sold it in Manitowoc. Wasserman said the county's attorneys discovered the new owners skipped town and never actually registered the boat in their names, so they might be off the hook.

"This is like a gray area, so the old owners may be on the line for paying for this. Our lawyers are looking at this," he said.

Ultimately, though, Wasserman said the cost will not fall on taxpayers.

"To come up with $100,000 on a deferred basis, to get rid of a boat that was not our responsibility in the first place, is just not fair," he said. "We are going to go after whoever is on the line for that, has to pay."