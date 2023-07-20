Madison Blue Angels pilot fulfills childhood dream: 'Skies the limit'

Blue Angels will take off this weekend in Milwaukee, marking a homecoming for one of the pilots.

The Blue Angels visit 32 cities each year and fly across the country, but for Lt. Cmdr Griffin Stangel, there's no place like home.

"Being able to see Wisconsin on the calendar is always a treat," said Stangel.

Stangel grew up in Madison. His passion for flying began as a little boy in his backyard.

"I watched the helicopters fly over my house to land at Mariner Hospital or UW Hospital," Stangel said. "I was just fascinated with it. I would just stop and stare."

Flying for the Blue Angels was never on his radar.

"Even after I joined the Navy, I knew they existed," said Stangel. "I knew they were a bunch of awesome pilots, but I never thought I could do that."

Lt. Cmdr Griffin Stangel

Now he does that in front of everyone.

"It’s something you have to prepare for; you have to be well rested," said Stangel. "Ready to go and have a clear mind."

Flying in jet six is like riding a bike.

"This is actually the jet I’ve flown out on deployment," Stangel said.

Now that he flies at sonic speed for a living, he has a message for that little boy in the backyard.

"Get a little better each day. You don’t have to climb a mountain each day but keep putting one foot in front of the other, and you’ll get what you love," said Stangel. "Really, the skies the limit."

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show takes off Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m.

It is free; all you have to do is find a spot on the lakefront and enjoy the show.