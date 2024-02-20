Milwaukee Blacksmith at new location, offers classes

Milwaukee Blacksmith's new location
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Blacksmith prides itself on hand-crafted ironwork that's not only functional – but beautiful.
FOX6's Brian Kramp checked out their new location near 10th and Layton to see why almost anything is possible in iron.
Roaster class at Milwaukee Blacksmith
Whether it’s hand forged or found ironwork, custom iron projects are a specialty of the family behind Milwaukee Blacksmith. Brian Kramp is with their owner, who has been learning his trade since he was 19 years old.
