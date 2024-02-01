Milwaukee Black-owned shoe shine, repair shop; industry kept alive

Inside Charles’ Elite Shoe Shine and Repair World in Milwaukee, owner Charles Palmer puts a lot of heart into every single sole.

"I'm in my own zone when I'm dealing with the shoe," Palmer said while shining a leather shoe. "It's just me and that shoe."

Palmer revives old, worn out shoes. His North Avenue business is appointment-only, but he works on dozens of shoes each week.

"I'm going to treat your shoes like they're my own," Palmer said.

Palmer uses his tried and true technique to fix footwear for people looking to extend the life of the shoes they love.

"I hate to see this dying art go away. It would be total lost art," Palmer said.

With each polish, Palmer keeps the art of shoe shining alive. Over the years, he watched shops just like his close. Palmer is likely one of the last standing Black-owned shoe shine and repair shops left in the state.

"It took me over 40 years to master this. It didn't come overnight," Palmer said.

Palmer's first brush with the skill started when he was around 8 years old. He saw it as a side hustle.

"Most of the little boys had a shoe-shining kit. I started out with a mason jar, a can of black polish, a can of brown polish and one brush and maybe one rag at the time," Palmer said.

Palmer said he hopes to mentor in the future. He wants to teach the rhythm of making what’s old new again.

"I just love to see the expression on people's faces when they come back and pick up their shoes," Palmer said.