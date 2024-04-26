Milwaukee bird problem, animal control professional explains

Hundreds, if not thousands of seagulls, have taken over an empty lot on Milwaukee's north side.

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services said there isn't much the city can do about it, and an animal control professional said the problem is both on the ground and above.

"They make a mess. They can be animals," said Gladger Brooks, who lives nearby. "There’s a lot of noise here in the morning."

Brooks and others are living next to unwelcome neighbors that took over a vacant property near 27th and Capitol. They want the gulls gone for good, so they can finally have a little peace.

"There has to be something done," he said.

A DNS spokesperson said the birds are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. The property owner, Phoenix Investors, could apply for a permit to remove the birds, but the city can't force them to do it. Cleaning up the problem could take years.

"This is a lot of gulls," said PJ Winkelmann with Advanced Wildlife Control. "I would guess you’re looking at least a thousand."

Winkelmann is not associated with the problematic birds, but said he has dealt with issues like the one at 27th and Capitol in the past. The problem is not necessarily what's happening at the ground level, but up above.

"When you see this many gulls in an area, you know that they’re definitely nesting," he said. "The buildings are what are providing these guys an ability to live and nest and have their babies."

When FOX6 arrived at the property on Friday, a group left with no comment. New reflective strings were placed on posts at the east side of the lot.

"That scares them a little bit, but they’ll figure it out," Winkelmann said.

A representative for Ald. Andrea Pratt told FOX6 she is trying to find a solution to the seagull problem. Her office said it has been unable to get ahold of the property owner.