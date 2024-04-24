Milwaukee bird problem; neighbors fed up with abandoned property

Hundreds of seagulls are infesting an abandoned industrial property in Milwaukee.

Between the stink and the squawking, neighbors are fed up.

They say these "nuisance birds" have made the abandoned property home for the past few years. They say the smell and the noise is only getting worse and they're calling on the property manager to do something.

The bird-filled lot sits off N 27th St. It's only a few blocks away from Shawn Moore's house.

"It’s like a bird sanctuary," Moore said. "You walk past and you’re going to see a bunch of birds, they might use the bathroom on you."

The property is owned by Phoenix Investors and has sat vacant for years. Its only tenants are the unwanted squawkers.

"The noise is constant," Moore said. "It’s not a good place to be."

Moore said he's tried to get the property owner to do something about the stink.

"We have schools to the west of us, they smell the feces," he said. "This needs to be taken care of, and the owner continues to snub his nose at us."

He and others haven't had luck. When FOX6 News called Phoenix Investors, the property manager said she has no comment.

"People are getting angry," Moore said.

It’s not only causing problems for neighbors.

"If you got the property and you aren’t going to do anything with it, you should sell it, cause that’s a hazard," said Anthony Burrows, who works at a business next door. "I keep it clean inside and I keep it clean out here too, but those birds are going to be a problem."

It’s a problem he hopes is fixed come the summer.

"They are a pest," Burrows said. "Something should be done, they shouldn’t be like that."

Moore said he has also been working with Alderwoman Andrea Pratt who is trying to help, but so far, the issue continues to worsen.