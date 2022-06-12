Milwaukee Beach Ambassadors prevent drownings, no lifeguards on duty

Thousands of people will go to Milwaukee's lakefront this summer to cool off, but there will be no lifeguards on duty. In response to a number of drownings two years ago, the Milwaukee Beach Ambassadors program, now in its second year, arms beachgoers with knowledge to keep them safe.

The cool Lake Michigan water is inviting on a hot day on Bradford Beach.

Joining people up and down the lakefront in Milwaukee this summer, you may see people pushing an ice cream cart. They're not peddling ice cream, but information.

"Even though it is really lovely outside, it might be a little cold in the water – it’s 50 degrees – so if you go past your waist for an extended amount of time, you could experience hypothermia," said Korynne Wilson.

2021 was the pilot year of the Milwaukee Beach Ambassador program in response to a number of drownings in 2020 and no lifeguards because of a lack of experienced open water rescuers. A

"Instead of raising funds for more signs or putting more signs up, we felt like this approach -- having a face-to-face conversation," said Deidre Peroff, Wisconsin Sea Grant social science outreach specialist.

Now in its second year, it's a partnership between Milwaukee County Parks and Wisconsin Sea Grant (offering a scholarship), Milwaukee Water Commons, the Community Sailing Center and private donations.

Thursday, June 9 was this year's four ambassadors' first day on the beach, but the work of Mikayla Walker, Chris Giddens, Gavin Schmidt and Korryne Wilson started a week earlier at the Sailing Center, learning about water safety, water quality and how to educate about the beaches and Lake Michigan and how dangerous it can be.

"Weather changes in seconds. In seconds," said Lloyd Seawright. "It really changes quick."

Their goal is to strike up conversations about the dangers and resources available to keep people safe.

"Two of my favorite things are nature and helping people," said Wilson. "Getting to work with an organization that combines those two is something that is really special."

Wilson's a sophomore at Beloit College, interning with Wisconsin Sea Grant as a part of the program.

"It’s lot more than just handing out brochures," said Wilson. "We have this information in our head, and we’re actively talking to people instead of just handing something and walking away."

Thursday through Sunday, ambassadors will walk the beaches, taking notes and talking, looking to strike up a conversation and keep you safe as you try to stay cool.

The four beach ambassadors are paired up with four sponsor organizations, working between 20 to 30 hours per week through labor day.