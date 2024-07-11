Milwaukee Bastille Days takes over Cathedral Square Park

Bastille Days in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s popular French festival and one of the nation’s largest French-themed celebrations is back this weekend! Brian Kramp is in Cathedral Square Park where beignets are a big part of Bastille Days.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bastille Days is one of the nation's largest French-themed celebrations.
It takes place from Thursday, July 11 to Sunday, July 14 at Cathedral Square Park.
FOX6's Brian Kramp stopped by to learn more!
French music at Bastille Days
Get ready for a free, four-day French-themed party that’s filled with live music, an international marketplace, and of course, French and Cajun cuisine. Brian Kramp is gearing up for Bastille Days with a musician who’s ready to play some French songs.
Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk
Have you ever stormed the Bastille? It’s a 5k run/walk routed through downtown Milwaukee, and it’s the official kick-off of Bastille Days. Brian Kramp is down on the grounds with details on the race that commemorates an 18th-century event that sparked the French Revolution.
Tasty French food at Bastille Days
The tents are up, and the party is ready to get started as Bastille Days returns to Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square today at 11a.m. Brian Kramp chats with the Chef from Lake Park Bistro where beef, beets and baguettes are all on the menu.
