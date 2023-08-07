Milwaukee bank robbery, 56th and Capitol, 2 men charged

article

Two Milwaukee men have been criminally charged in connection to a bank robbery that occurred Monday, July 31 at the US Bank near 56th and Capitol.

Danqualle Johnson and Rickey Jones are each facing one count of robbery of a financial institution.

According to the criminal complaint, a security officer reported that she was working at the security desk near the main entrance door when two men, later identified as Danqualle Johnson and Rickey Jones, entered the business.

Jones was wearing a black shirt and a bandanna face mask. Johnson was shirtless, wearing black jeans, a black face mask and carrying a gray plastic grocery bag.

The security guard told the shirtless man, Johnson, that he could not come into the bank as he wasn’t wearing appropriate attire. Johnson then waited near the front doors of the vestibule area for Jones.

The complaint indicates that Jones then came to the security desk and asked if he could open a bank account, and the teller told him to remove his mask and sunglasses while inside the business, which he did.

Jones then approached the first teller window nearest to the front entrance and appeared to be fidgeting a lot and nervous, according to the complaint, After a period of time, the security guard saw Jones leave the teller window and walk at a rapid pace towards the exit carrying several large bundles of money in his left hand, stacked on top of each other.

The security guard yelled out, "Hey" several times to stop him, and when he reached the vestibule entrance/exit area, he and Johnson started running.

According to the bank teller, after Jones asked about opening up a bank account, the teller told him he needed to set up an appointment.

That's when Jones allegedly slid a small piece of paper under the dividing glass and said to the teller, "Take a look at this, boss."

The teller glanced at the note and remembered reading something to the effect of, "This is a bank robbery. I have a gun. Don’t say anything. I will kill you."

The teller complied, took money from his drawer for Jones and slid the money under the glass divider. Jones grabbed the money.

Jones allegedly told the teller to hurry up, and the teller quickly grabbed the bills that had a GPS tracking device hidden inside.

Jones fled with the money and the demand note. After Jones fled, the teller pushed the alarm button underneath the counter.

Approximately $10,570 was stolen during this bank robbery.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers spotted Jones and Johnson walking northbound in the alleyway of 52nd Street and 53rd Street.

Jones was taken into custody at the scene. Officer located approximately $7,000 concealed inside his boxers along with the GPS tracking device and a handwritten demand note.

Johnson fled on foot. He was later found in just his underwear hiding in a yard and was taken into custody. Money was located concealed inside Johnson’s underwear.