Milwaukee bank robbery near 56th and Capitol, 2 men in custody

Milwaukee police arrested two men who robbed a bank near 56th and Capitol on Monday, July 31.

Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m.

Officials said two men entered the bank, demanded money, then fled with the money on foot. The police responded and placed a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old man in custody. A little over $10,000 was recovered.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.