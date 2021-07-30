Milwaukee Ballet summer programs, audiences return

The Milwaukee Ballet is dancing back to the big stage.

Since last September, the Milwaukee Ballet has gradually been able to allow dancers back into the studios.

"This beautiful new building provided as a safe haven to keep these students very, very safe and that has continued throughout the year," Artistic Director Michael Pink said.

Now that their summer programs are able to be safely underway, the staff is excited to finally have the dancers in front of an audience again.

"We have our summer intensive program that’s been cultivated into a fantastic program that we’re performing in the Baumgartner Center for Dance," Pink said. "We also have our ballet beat performance at the Peck Pavilion. We also have summer camps going on throughout the month of August."

Milwaukee Ballet

The performance Saturday at the Peck Pavilion is a free outdoor performance that families can enjoy. If afterward, anyone finds themselves interested in the ballet, the studio is open to new students.

"We encourage families to reach out, find out more, and then from there we will see if it’s a match between your children and our environment," Pink said. "I suspect it will be."

For more information on upcoming performances or getting involved visit the Milwaukee Ballet's website.