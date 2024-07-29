Milwaukee baby coincidence; moms with same birthday give birth on same day

It's a baby birthday bonanza at a Milwaukee hospital.

Two moms recently gave birth to three baby cousins on the same day and the coincidence doesn't stop there.

A familiar face in a new place like a hospital can go a long way in making someone feel comfortable.

These moms knew they were due within two weeks of each other, only to give birth on the same day, right down the hall from each other.

At just two days old, Eve'onni Brown sure knows how to make an entrance. So her mother, Jahmaria, let the family know she was in for a little surprise.

"I came for an NST screening, and they was like, 'Oh, you're getting induced,’" she said. "I'm like, 'That's wonderful, four weeks early, I guess!"

Only for her to learn Eve'onni was just the start. Because down the hall, at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, Jahmaria's brother, Deraveon and his girlfriend, Meko Madry, delivered their own news.

"When I went to my appointment, they told me, 'Oh yeah, we're gonna have to schedule you for an induction,’" Madry said. "He texted her and was like, 'You know, I'm down the hall. Can I see the baby?’"

Originally planning for August, Meko gave birth to twins Kanila and Kania, connecting all three cousins. They have the same birthday, July 21.

"And I'm like, 'Come see her? Are you here?' He's like, 'What room you in?'" Brown recalled. "We call them triplets. Like, they triplets, but they cousins."

Cousins whose mothers also share their own birthday.

"It was kinda shocking, 'cause I was like, ‘What a coincidence,’" Madry said.

The families hope the blessings continue from here.

"I just couldn't stop smiling," Deraveon Brown said. "I was just, I'm all for it. It was a new experience like this is. I'm just happy, real happy."

Both moms and their babies are all back home, and they said they look forward to throwing combined birthday parties for all three cousins when they get older.