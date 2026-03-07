article

The Brief Two people were shot inside Milwaukee's Aurora Sinai Medical Center. Christopher Robinson was taken off life support and pronounced dead on Saturday. Prosecutors charged a 38-year-old man in the shooting.



The man critically injured in a shooting at Milwaukee's Aurora Sinai Medical Center on Monday has now died.

What they're saying:

Christopher Robinson was taken off life support and pronounced dead on Saturday, according to a statement from attorney B'Ivory LaMarr on behalf of Robinson's family. He was 40 years old.

Hospital shooting

The backstory:

Two people were shot at the hospital, near 12th and State, on March 2. Investigators said one victim, Robinson, was initially treated for life-threatening injuries at Aurora Sinai before being moved to another hospital.

FOX6 News initially reported that Robinson died as a result of the shooting, citing information from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office that he had been brought in for an autopsy. However, the medical examiner's office later corrected its report on Thursday.

Shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

LaMarr said Robinson was shot in the head while inside the hospital's emergency department waiting area. Court filings said the second victim, identified as a 38-year-old, suffered a graze wound.

Aurora Health Care provided a statement that said its internal review found that the metal detector was working as intended, but a handheld wand screening "was not conducted appropriately." The people responsible are no longer with the health care organization.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors charged 38-year-old Ronnell Shaw with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other crimes, on Friday. According to a criminal complaint, the state "reserves the right to increase" the attempted homicide count to intentional homicide "after any autopsy may occur."

Related article

Investigators recovered security video from the hospital. Court filings said the video showed Robinson at the front desk area, appearing as though he was checking in or talking to staff. The video then showed Shaw round the corner in a wheelchair and roll up behind Robinson. Shaw then reached up with a gun in his right hand and pointed it "directly at the back of (Robinson)."

Prosecutors said Shaw fired shots, turned and appeared to fire one more time – striking another person. That person suffered a graze round. As hospital staff scattered, Shaw rolled away and "eventually abandons the wheelchair and hops away."

Detectives interviewed Shaw, who said a friend had dropped him off at the hospital. Court filings said he told police that he didn't go all the way into the hospital at first because he "knew he had to disarm himself." He said he "put the gun in a cup and then into the garage" before he went inside.

Shaw also said, according to the complaint, that he saw several people coming in and out of the hospital who "appeared suspicious." He said he watched Robinson "put a bag around the metal detector," so he went and got his gun out of the garbage and rolled through the metal detectors in the wheelchair.

While Shaw believed Robinson had a gun, court filings said he admitted that Robinson "never threatened him, and never spoke to him." However, he did believe Robinson was talking about him and claimed "foreigners in the hospital were talking about stabbing him." He then said: "I shot him. I don't know his name."