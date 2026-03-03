Man dies after shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee

article

The Brief One person has died following a shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center on March 2. The medical examiner has identified the victim as Christopher Robinson. The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.



The man critically injured in a shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center near 12th and State in Milwaukee on Monday, March 2, has died.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as 40-year-old Christopher Robinson.

Hospital shooting

The backstory:

According to Milwaukee police, two people were shot at the hospital around 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

Robinson was initially treated at that hospital for life-threatening injuries before being transferred to another hospital for higher care. He succumbed to his injuries Monday afternoon.

Shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

A second victim, a 38-year-old, is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Milwaukee police took a 38-year-old man into custody in connection with this incident. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.