Aurora Sinai Medical Center shooting; Milwaukee man charged

The Brief Ronnell Shaw faces multiple felony charges for allegedly shooting Christopher Robinson Jr. and one other person in the Aurora Sinai Medical Center lobby in Milwaukee. Surveillance footage shows the defendant approaching Robinson in a wheelchair and firing at him, before striking another person with a graze shot, the court filing says. During police interviews, Shaw admitted to the shooting, the criminal complaint says.



A 38-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of shooting Christopher Robinson Jr. and one other person inside the lobby at Aurora Sinai Medical Center on Monday, March 2. The accused is Ronnell Shaw – and faces the following criminal counts:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Shooting in hospital lobby

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were at Aurora Sinai Medical Center on Monday, March 2 on a medical assignment. While at the hospital, they were told by medical staff that there was a potential active shooter in the lobby.

Once at the lobby door, the officers spotted a man that matched the description of the shooter. That man was later identified as the defendant, Ronnell Shaw. The shooting victim, later identified as Christopher Robinson Jr., was lying on the ground from a gunshot wound.

Christopher Robinson Jr.

Officers took the defendant into custody without incident. They located a .25 caliber handgun at the scene.

During the arrest, the complaint says the defendant made a statement that "they were trying to rob the hospital security officers and there was a person in the bathroom with a gun," the complaint says. One officer "stated he did not understand what the suspect was referring to as the statements appeared to come out of nowhere and have no validity to them," the complaint says.

Shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

Investigators recovered security video from the hospital. The criminal complaint says that video shows Robinson at the front desk area, appearing as though he is checking in or talking to staff. The video then shows the defendant round the corner in a wheelchair and rolling behind Robinson. The complaint says "the video shows the defendant suddenly reach up with a firearm in his right hand and point it directly at the back of (Robinson)," the complaint says. Shots were fired. The defendant then turned and appeared to fire one more time, striking another person who suffered a graze wound. As hospital staff scattered, the complaint says, the defendant "rolls away and then eventually abandons the wheelchair and hops away."

Shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

Interview of defendant

What they're saying:

Detectives interviewed the defendant, who indicated he had been dropped at Aurora Sinai by a friend. Shaw told the detectives "he initially didn't go all the way into the hospital because he knew he had to disarm himself," the complaint says. So he "put the gun in a cup and then into the garbage before he went into the hospital," the court filing says.

The defendant told the detectives, he "observed several people coming in and out who appeared suspicious," the complaint says. The defendant also said that he watched Robinson "put a bag around the metal detector." That is when "he then went out to retrieve the firearm from the garbage can and rolled through the metal detectors in the wheelchair," the complaint says. Shaw believed Robinson had a gun. The defendant "admitted that (Robinson) never threatened him, and never spoke to him. However, the defendant stated that he believed (Robinson) was talking about him. The defendant also claimed foreigners in the hospital were talking about stabbing him," the complaint says. The defendant then stated, "I shot him. I don't know his name," the court filing says.

Court appearance

What's next:

Shaw is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County Court on Friday, March 6.

