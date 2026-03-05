Milwaukee Aurora Sinai shooting, wand screening not done properly

The Brief 40-year-old Christopher Robinson Jr. was shot inside Aurora Sinai Medical Center on Monday, March 2. His family says he was shot by another person who was already inside the hospital, who got a firearm past security. Robinson is now in critical condition and his family is considering legal action against the hospital.



We’re learning more about the Aurora Sinai Medical Center shooting in Milwaukee that left one man in critical condition early Monday morning, March 2.

40-year-old Christopher Robinson Jr. is that man who his family says was shot and is still in critical condition.

Christopher Robinson Jr.

The family’s attorney, B’Ivory LaMarr, spoke with the media on Thursday afternoon, March 5, calling the shooting "random and unprovoked."

What we know:

He says Robinson came to Aurora Sinai with his mother and his girlfriend to be treated for pain in his hip.

The family says they got there around 10:30 pm on Sunday.

They say the person responsible for the shooting was already inside the hospital at that time, an individual who was sitting in a wheelchair and dressed in all black.

Shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

The family says around 1:30 a.m. that the individual started shooting, striking Robinson in the head.

Attorney LaMarr says all legal options are now on the table.

They’ve since launched their own investigation into how someone was able to bring a firearm inside the hospital.

Shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

"Individuals today have to go into this facility, someone has to go into that same emergency room and wait in that same waiting area that Christopher Robinson did. We need to make sure as a community that the same threat, the same risk that he ultimately realized is not present as we stand here right now," said Attorney Lamarr.

Lamarr says Robinson’s mother told him people had to go through security screening before getting to the waiting area.

"The Robinson family deserves answers," LaMarr added. "Right now, they have been provided very little information while their loved one fights for his life. We intend to ensure that every question about this incident is fully investigated."

Shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

Clarification from the MCMEO

What we know:

FOX6 does want to clarify that a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Robinson was taken in for an autopsy.

This afternoon…it corrected that report, saying he will be taken in for an autopsy.

A 38-year-old man is in custody in connection to the shooting, but the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office says no charges have been formally made.

Statement from Aurora Sinai Medical Center

What they're saying:

"We remain heartbroken by the incident in our emergency department lobby and our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and everyone affected, including our own dedicated care teams. While the law enforcement investigation is ongoing and limits the details we can share, our internal review found that the metal detector was working as intended. However, following metal detector screening, a handheld wand screening was not conducted appropriately. This was in violation of our policy and the individuals responsible are no longer with the organization. We have also made additional security and screening enhancements including deploying a Firearm Detection K9 unit, enhancing screening procedures and implementing additional training, as well as increasing security personnel presence."