The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting two people at Aurora Sinai in March. The court found probable cause that he is now competent to proceed to trial. Christopher Robinson was killed and another person was wounded.



The Milwaukee man accused of shooting two people inside Aurora Sinai Medical Center earlier this year will undergo a competency examination.

In court:

On Friday, the court found probable cause that 38-year-old Ronnell Shaw is not competent to proceed to trial. He's due back in court next month for the results of a doctor's examination.

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Shaw, charged with three felonies in the case, is currently being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Ronnell Shaw

Hospital shooting

The backstory:

Two people were shot at the hospital, near 12th and State, on March 2.

One victim, 40-year-old Christopher Robinson, was shot in the head while inside the hospital's emergency department waiting area, said B'Ivory LaMarr, an attorney representing Robinson's family.

Robinson was initially treated for life-threatening injuries at Aurora Sinai before being moved to another hospital where he later died, leaving behind five children. Court filings said the second victim, identified as a 38-year-old, suffered a graze wound.

Christopher Robinson Jr.

Dig deeper:

Investigators recovered security video from the hospital. Court filings said the video showed Robinson at the front desk area, appearing as though he was checking in or talking to staff. The video then showed Shaw round the corner in a wheelchair and roll up behind Robinson. Shaw then reached up with a gun in his right hand and pointed it "directly at the back of (Robinson)."

Prosecutors said Shaw fired shots, turned and appeared to fire one more time – striking another person. That person suffered a graze round. As hospital staff scattered, Shaw rolled away and "eventually abandons the wheelchair and hops away."

Detectives interviewed Shaw, who said a friend had dropped him off at the hospital. Court filings said he told police that he didn't go all the way into the hospital at first because he "knew he had to disarm himself." He said he "put the gun in a cup and then into the garage" before he went inside.

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Shaw also said, according to the complaint, that he saw several people coming in and out of the hospital who "appeared suspicious." He said he watched Robinson "put a bag around the metal detector," so he went and got his gun out of the garbage and rolled through the metal detectors in the wheelchair.

In a previous statement, Aurora Health Care said its internal review found that the metal detector was working as intended, but a handheld wand screening "was not conducted appropriately." The people responsible are no longer with the health care organization.

While Shaw believed Robinson had a gun, court filings said he admitted that Robinson "never threatened him, and never spoke to him." However, he did believe Robinson was talking about him and claimed "foreigners in the hospital were talking about stabbing him." He then said: "I shot him. I don't know his name."

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