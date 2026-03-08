Aurora Sinai Medical Center shooting, Ronnell Shaw appears in court

article

The Brief The Milwaukee man accused of shooting two people at Aurora Sinai Medical Center made his initial appearance in court on Sunday, March 8. Cash bond was set at $250,000 and a contact order with Aurora Sinai Medical Center was issued. One victim, Christopher Robinson Jr., has now died.



Ronnell Shaw, the Milwaukee man accused of shooting Christopher Robinson Jr. and one other person inside the lobby at Aurora Sinai Medical Center on March 2, made his initial appearance in court on Sunday, March 8.

In court:

During the hearing on Sunday, a Milwaukee County judge set the cash bond at $250,000 and issued a contact order with Aurora Sinai Medical Center.

Shaw is due back in court on March 16 for a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors have charged 38-year-old Ronnell Shaw with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hospital shooting

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were at Aurora Sinai Medical Center for a medical assignment on March 2. While at the hospital, they were told by medical staff that there was a potential active shooter in the lobby.

Once at the lobby door, the officers spotted a man that matched the description of the shooter. That man was later identified as Shaw. Robinson was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, and his family said he remains in critical condition.

Shooting at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

Officers took Shaw into custody without incident, and they found a handgun at the scene. During the arrest, the complaint said Shaw made a statement that "they were trying to rob the hospital security officers and there was a person in the bathroom with a gun." One officer said he "did not understand what the suspect was referring to as the statements appeared to come out of nowhere and have no validity to them."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Investigators recovered security video from the hospital. Court filings said the video showed Robinson at the front desk area, appearing as though he was checking in or talking to staff. The video then showed Shaw round the corner in a wheelchair and roll up behind Robinson. Shaw then reached up with a gun in his right hand and pointed it "directly at the back of (Robinson)."

Prosecutors said Shaw fired shots, turned and appeared to fire one more time – striking another person. That person suffered a graze round. As hospital staff scattered, Shaw rolled away and "eventually abandons the wheelchair and hops away."

In custody

Dig deeper:

Detectives interviewed Shaw, who said a friend had dropped him off at the hospital. Court filings said he told police that he didn't go all the way into the hospital at first because he "knew he had to disarm himself." He said he "put the gun in a cup and then into the garage" before he went inside.

Shaw also said, according to the complaint, that he saw several people coming in and out of the hospital who "appeared suspicious." He said he watched Robinson "put a bag around the metal detector," so he went and got his gun out of the garbage and rolled through the metal detectors in the wheelchair.

Related article

While Shaw believed Robinson had a gun, court filings said he admitted that Robinson "never threatened him, and never spoke to him." However, he did believe Robinson was talking about him and claimed "foreigners in the hospital were talking about stabbing him." He then said: "I shot him. I don't know his name."