Milwaukee attic fire, 2 firefighters evaluated for heat injuries

article

Milwaukee firefighters responded to an attic fire in the city's Bay View neighborhood on Monday, Aug. 26, and the extreme heat and humidity complicated their efforts.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to a fully-involved attic fire at a home near Lenox and Montana just before 5:30 p.m.

No one was trapped, and the fire was contained to one house. However, extra resources were needed to be called in because of the heat.

The fire department said that two firefighters had to be evaluated for heat injuries, but were not transported to the hospital.

No one else was injured.