Milwaukee attempted armed robbery, shooting near 30th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE - An attempted armed robbery led to a shooting near 30th and Chambers in Milwaukee late Monday, March 4, police said.
Officials say around 9:20 p.m. Monday, a 19-year-old victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.