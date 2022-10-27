Raja Chari is taking his career out of this world by training for the big leagues: the moon.

Chari, a NASA astronaut, was able to spot his home state of Wisconsin all the way from space.

"I was able to talk with my mom and be like, ‘Yeah, I can see you guys are getting snow,’ you know? I could see the snow line coming down," said Chari.

Credit: NASA

"You just go south on Lake Michigan, find Chicago, work your way up to the next patch of gray, which is the urban development of Milwaukee, and you’re there," said Chari.

Chari was the commander of NASA'S SpaceX crew mission, a crew that traveled to the International Space Station for a six-month journey.

"We did 350-some-plus experiments in six months, so getting smart on biology or how to sequence genes," said Chari.

Chari and his crew returned to Earth in May. After coming back from his flight, Chari visits schools and museums to talk about his previous mission. On Thursday, Oct. 27 he took the time to talk about his space experience at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Raja Chari talking at the Milwaukee Museum.

"It was amazing and to know that you’re fixing or improving the station is really the reason we do the space walks – to add on new capabilities," said Chari.

Chari said that he always dreamed about being an astronaut. Born in Milwaukee, and raised in Iowa, he said Midwestern values like resilience and work ethic got him through training for the mission.

"That seems to be a thing where people are okay with like – just try and see what happens. Don’t beat yourself up just get up and move on," said Chari.

Chari is now training to go to the moon, his career advice for others like him is to reach for the stars.

"Do what you are passionate about doing." said Chari.