Fire at Milwaukee assisted living facility, 3 taken to hospital

Three people were taken to a hospital after a fire at a Milwaukee assisted living facility on Friday night, Dec. 12.

It happened near 46th and Hampton. A deputy fire chief at the scene told FOX6 News that crews rescued one person who was trapped in the unit where the fire started. That person, along with two others who did not need to be rescued, were taken to a hospital.

The deputy chief said the building had sprinklers, which stopped the fire from spreading and diminished it – in turn, likely saving the life of the person who crews rescued from the unit.

The Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department are still investigating the fire.

